Job Corps centers, including one in Central Texas, pausing operations

The Brief Job Corps centers will be pausing operations by the end of June One has operated in Central Texas for decades Dept. of Labor says the decision follows an internal review of the program



The U.S. Department of Labor has announced it is pausing operations at Job Corps centers nationwide, including one that's operated in Central Texas for decades.

What we know:

On May 29, the US Department of Labor announced it would be starting a "phased pause" in operations at 99 contractor-operated Job Corps centers nationwide.

The department says that the decision followed an "internal review of the program's outcome and structure and will be carried out in accordance with available funding, the statutory framework established under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and congressional notification requirements."

The pause is expected to happen by June 30.

DOL says that it is collaborating with state and local workforce partners to help current students advance their training and connect them with education and employment opportunities.

Center operations are now implementing transition plans to get students home and funding will then be used to pause operations, including managing facilities and maintaining student records.

"The department’s decision aligns with the President’s FY 2026 budget proposal and reflects the Administration’s commitment to ensure federal workforce investments deliver meaningful results for both students and taxpayers," says DOL.

By the numbers:

DOL says that this program has faced "significant financial challenges" under its current operating structure and has been in a "financial crisis" for years.

In PY 2024, the program operated at a $140 million deficit, requiring the Biden administration to implement a pause in center operations to complete the program year. The deficit is projected to reach $213 million in PY 2025, says DOL.

The recent Job Corps Transparency Report, which is based on an analysis of internal data from PY 2023, says that the highest graduation rate among all the centers was 65.4% and the average cost per student per year is just over $80,000 and the average cost per graduate is about $155,000.

What are Job Corps Centers?

Dig deeper:

Job Corps is the largest free residential education and job training program for young adults aged 16-24.

According to the DOL website, Job Corps has trained and educated over two million people since 1964.

The program helps eligible young adults complete their high school education and career training, as well as obtain employment. Graduates go on to the workforce, apprenticeships, higher education or the military.

Students can earn a high school diploma or equivalent, and college credits and get tuition-free housing, meals, basic healthcare, a living allowance, and career transition assistance.

Job Corps also offers training in 10 high-growth industry sectors:

Advanced Manufacturing

Automotive and Machine Repair

Construction

Finance and Business

Healthcare

Homeland Security

Hospitality

Information Technology

Renewable Resources and Energy

Transportation

There are 99 centers spread across six regions of the US, and four centers are based in Texas: David L. Carrasco (El Paso area), Laredo, Gary (Central Texas), and North Texas (Dallas area).

Gary Job Corps Center

Local perspective:

Gary, one of the four centers in Texas, has been in operation since 1965, says Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra.

The campus sits near the San Marcos Regional Airport on SH 21 and is "long known as the largest of its kind in the country," says Becerra.

The facility is operated by Equus Workforce Solutions, based out of Kentucky.