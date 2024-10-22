Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested in connection to dead body found in Dale

By
Published  October 22, 2024 4:35pm CDT
Caldwell County
FOX 7 Austin
article

Jody Lee Ramos, 34

DALE, Texas - A man has been arrested following a murder investigation in Caldwell County.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 25, around 1 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of Mustang Meadow Run in Dale regarding a welfare concern.

When deputies arrived, they found a dead man.

RELATED: Man found dead in Dale; deputies investigating

On Monday, Oct. 21, investigators received enough probable cause to arrest 34-year-old Jody Lee Ramos.

Ramos was booked into the Caldwell County Jail on a $1 million bond.