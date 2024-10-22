Man arrested in connection to dead body found in Dale

article

The brief A man was arrested in connection to a body found in Caldwell County. In September, deputies found a man dead at a home in Dale.



A man has been arrested following a murder investigation in Caldwell County.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 25, around 1 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of Mustang Meadow Run in Dale regarding a welfare concern.

When deputies arrived, they found a dead man.

On Monday, Oct. 21, investigators received enough probable cause to arrest 34-year-old Jody Lee Ramos.

Ramos was booked into the Caldwell County Jail on a $1 million bond.