Man arrested in connection to dead body found in Dale
DALE, Texas - A man has been arrested following a murder investigation in Caldwell County.
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 25, around 1 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of Mustang Meadow Run in Dale regarding a welfare concern.
When deputies arrived, they found a dead man.
On Monday, Oct. 21, investigators received enough probable cause to arrest 34-year-old Jody Lee Ramos.
Ramos was booked into the Caldwell County Jail on a $1 million bond.