Biden in Austin: Security expected to be tight for presidential visit

Security is expected to be very tight for President Joe Biden's visit to Austin on Monday, and it's also expected to have a major impact on traffic.

It is a historic moment for the city of Austin in a historic building and with the president canceling his visit earlier this month, some are calling tomorrow's visit unexpected as preparation gets underway.

"I didn't know he was coming back. I remember that it was canceled, rescheduled, put on hold whatever happened after the assassination attempt on Trump," said Austin resident Cash Bourgoyne.

"On one hand, it is a bit surprising given the gravity of an assassination attempt, but Joe Biden has always been a fighter. He has been in politics for dozens of years," said Austin resident Patrick Tatro.

President Biden is scheduled to visit the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library and Museum on Monday for the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, nearly a week after dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

"It is really not surprising, even though he is dropping out, it seems like he is doing it for the party ethos, so it is pretty exciting. I just live down the road. Maybe I will get a chance to see old Joe," said Tatro.

The city is planning for traffic delays and potential street closures between Austin Bergstrom International Airport and the LBJ Library.

"I imagine there will be pretty big traffic, but I guess that is true for any day of the week these days, so we will see," said Bourgoyne.

According to the Austin Fire Department's Robotics Emergency Deployment Team, there will be temporary flight restrictions during the president's visit and drones are not permitted in the area.

Following the attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump earlier this month, residents say they expect a heavy presence of security.

"It is probably going to be to the nth degree given the recent missteps and foibles with the security around the Republican National Convention," said Tatro.

"I imagine much tighter than normal, or at least I hope, it is certainly a bigger cause for concern these days," said Bourgoyne.

The program will start at 3 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the library’s website.