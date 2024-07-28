Biden in Austin: Austinites advised to expect airport travel, traffic, public transport delays

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Austin on Monday, which could impact your commute and travel plans.

AUS officials are warning travelers to be prepared for minor impacts on operations because of the president's visit.

AUS officials say they are expecting traffic and flight delays of 15 to 30 minutes leading up to and during President Biden’s landing and take-off.

According to AUS, when Biden touches down in Austin, there will be a temporary ground stop and ramp freeze, which will likely cause minor flight delays for those scheduled to arrive or depart at the time. This will repeat when he leaves.

The City of Austin shared on Sunday that Austinites should expect traffic delays and potential street closures between the airport and the LBJ Library on Monday.

The city advises drivers to:

Allow extra drive time

Use public transportation options

Avoid parking along the route

CapMetro says that due to the impact on traffic, there will be service delays from Monday morning to Monday evening across Central Austin. The transit agency advises riders to expect possible delays on all routes that service:

Riders can check CapMetro's Trip Planner for updates and are advised to use alternate routes if possible.

Biden is scheduled to visit the LBJ Presidential Library to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act. He is set to deliver a keynote address.

He was originally supposed to visit on July 15, but chose to postpone his visit following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

This visit also comes just over a week after Biden announced he had decided to end his re-election campaign and instead endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to run in his stead.