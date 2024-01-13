John Kerry to step down as Biden admin climate czar: report

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is reportedly planning to leave the White House in the coming months and join President Biden's presidential campaign.

The new was first reported by Axios on Saturday. Kerry, who ran for president in 2004, is the first person to serve as the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, as the position was created when Biden was inaugurated in January 2021.

Kerry endorsed Biden for president in 2019.

"I believe Joe Biden is the President our country desperately needs right now, not because I’ve known Joe so long, but because I know Joe so well," Kerry said at the time.

"Through it all, I’ve seen Joe tested in public service and tested in life itself," the statement added. "I know his character."

