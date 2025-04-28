Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigating Georgetown man's deadly shooting

The Brief A deadly shooting that killed a 22-year-old man outside Georgetown is under investigation. Johnathon Cruz was shot on Friday, April 25. No arrests have been announced.



The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting outside of Georgetown on Friday.

Deadly shooting near Georgetown

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on McShepherd Road in an unincorporated part of Williamson County.

Deputies who were called to the area just outside of Georgetown found 22-year-old Johnathon Cruz had been shot.

Williamson County EMS pronounced Cruz dead at the scene.

Deputies say it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office did not give any information about a potential suspect and did not announce any arrests.

No information about what could have led up to the shooting has been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 512-943-1311.