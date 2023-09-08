Johnson City's 'Ugliest Lawn Contest' offers incentive to conserve water

The City of Johnson City is giving residents a creative incentive to be water-wise in the recent extreme heat.

Johnson City is offering an "Ugliest Lawn Contest," asking participating residents to conserve water by refraining from watering their lawns.

Resident can submit photos of their dormant lawns, as well as other unique water-wise initiatives such as rock or vegetable gardens.

RELATED COVERAGE

First, second and third prize winners will receive $150, $100 and $50 Visa Gift Cards, respectively.

Participants can submit photos of their ugly lawns to wwalston@johnsoncitytx.org. Photos must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

Winners will be contacted by email on or before Sept. 22.