New details released in stabbing death of man in Southeast Austin

Court records revealed new details about what led up to the stabbing death of a man in Southeast Austin last week.

Alex Trevino Garcia, 34, is charged with the murder of 23-year-old Javier Antonio Navarro Quesada.

An arrest affidavit said a man and a woman decided to try to find their stolen vehicle in Austin themselves.

"Don’t take certain incidents into your own hands, call us, let us figure out what’s going on," Austin Police Department Cpl. Jose Mendez said.

On July 24, around 10:30 a.m., the woman called police and said they had found the stolen car and was following it into an apartment complex in Southeast Austin. Dispatch said the woman stopped talking on the line for a bit, then updated the 911 call taker that a man had been stabbed.

When police arrived, they found Quesada stabbed to death. His partner told police Quesada had stolen the car from a gas station earlier in the week. Witnesses said Quesada was driving it with two other people in the car on the day of the murder.

MORE STORIES:

The 16-year-old passenger told detectives they went to the apartment complex to try to buy drugs. When she was walking back to the car, she said a man was also walking up to the car with a knife in his hand. Witnesses said the man stabbed Quesada. Detectives found the knife with blood on it on the floorboard of the man’s vehicle.

Garcia told officers, "I’m sorry. I’m sorry. He attacked me. He attacked me. He stole my car, and he attacked me."

Alex Trevino, 34

This is being investigated as Austin’s 36th homicide this year and the second at this complex in a week.

"We are very aware of the activity that takes place in this apartment complex behind me. I don't know the specifics of the calls, but I know this is a very well-known area for APD," Cpl. Mendez said.

"Now it seems like the crime level is going up even more so than what it was before," Kelly Anderson, who lives at Array Apartments, said.

Garcia is being held in the Travis County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Garcia’s defense attorney has not responded to FOX 7’s request for comment.