Jonestown school bus crash leaves 1 person dead, another injured

One woman was killed, another injured after a car crashed into a school bus in Jonestown Friday morning.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. on FM 1431. Sgt. Deon Cockrell of the Texas Department of Public Safety said a Red Ford Focus crashed into a Leander ISD school bus. There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford Focus was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries. The bus driver was also taken to the hospital, Cockrell told FOX 7 Austin the bus drivers injuries are not life-threatening.

"It is a dangerous road. You know there’s hills, there’s corners, we do ask people to be careful." said Cockrell.

Commander Tommy Headrick of the Jonestown Police Department said he has seen a "steady" increase in crashes on FM-1431 since he joined the department 5 years ago. The collision was one of two on the road Friday, the second was not fatal.

"We’re experiencing the same problems that everyone is. Increased traffic, speed limits. I just feel like they’re probably higher than what we would like."

Headrick said TXDOT has been working with Jonestown to add turn lanes in crash-prone areas. Still, he would like to see speed limits lowered on FM-1431.

"The traffic count today is over 20,000 cars. You know some days it’s closer to 25,000." he explained.

