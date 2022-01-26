Jose "Chito" Vela wins Austin City Council District 4 seat

Jose "Chito" Vela III defeated six other candidates with 59% of the vote in a special election to replace Council Member Greg Casar.

The current District 4 Council Member, Greg Casar, automatically resigned his seat when he announced his candidacy for Congress on November 4th. The newly-drawn 35th congressional district includes most of Travis County east of Interstate 35 before trailing down into Hays, Comal, and Bexar counties.

Vela is an immigration and criminal defense attorney, who has experience in the Texas Attorney General's office and as general counsel to a state House member. Casar endorsed Vela in the race.

Jose 'Chito' Vela was raised in Laredo and spent the early part of his career in South Texas.

"I worked for a couple of cities in South Texas, a very small town where I was a city manager for a short time helping them get organized and get set up. Then I worked for the city of Laredo for two years," said Vela.

But he moved to Austin 30 years ago and has never looked back. He also started his own law firm, where he serves as a defense attorney. He touts a resume full of legal, and government service.

"I was Greg Casar’s appointee to the Austin Planning Commission here in Austin. I know how a government works, I understand budgets, policy-making," said Vela.

___

___

