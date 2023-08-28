Josh Seiter, 'Bachelorette' contestant, dead at 36

article

Reality star Josh Seiter, known for competing on season 11 of "The Bachelorette," has died. He was 36.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing," a post on his official Instagram page stated.

"As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world."

The post added, "Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace."

The statement did not provide a cause of death, but concluded with, "For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources."

Representatives for "The Bachelorette" did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone," the post said. "We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being."

Seiter regularly discussed his mental health struggles on social media. In June, he shared a post celebrating three years and eight months of sobriety.

In July, Seiter shared with his Instagram fans, "When I was 21 I was completely catatonic and committed to a psychiatric ward. When I was 22 I tried taking my own life. At 23 I underwent electroshock therapy. Later that year I harnessed every bit of strength I had and applied to law school."

He added, "At 25 I graduated law school top of my class. By 30 I became one of the most followed mental health advocates online and one of the top creators on OF. At almost 36, life is pretty dang near perfect. Never, ever give up. Your story isn’t written yet. Every chapter is leading to a more perfect ending. I promise."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

This is a developing, breaking news story. Check back for more updates.

