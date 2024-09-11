Joshua Gilbreath trial: WilCo deputy takes the stand

The brief The murder trial for Joshua Gilbreath continued on day two. Gilbreath is accused of killing 70-year-old Diana Pier On day two of the trial, a WilCo deputy took the stand.



The murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing an elderly Florence woman in 2022 continued on Wednesday.

Joshua Gilbreath is charged with the murder of 70-year-old Diana Pier.

A Williamson County deputy took the stand and described how detectives were able to put Gilbreath at the scene of the murder using Google data. They tracked his location using cell phone data.

MORE STORIES:

Video shown in the courtroom revealed how the Lonestar Fugutive Task Force boxed in Gilbreath's vehicle in a parking lot and arrested him near his home in Round Rock.

Gilbreath's attorney tried to point out flaws in the investigative work, saying they didn't document everything they should have.

The trial will continue on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Pier's husband is set to testify.