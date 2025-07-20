Juan Carlos Gomez murder remains unsolved 6 years later

article

The Brief Juan Carlos Gomez was shot and killed on FM 969 on July 20, 2018, while driving home from an errand. Witnesses reported seeing a silver or light gray sedan chasing his truck and fleeing the scene at high speed. The case remains unsolved, and the Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with any information, no matter how small.



July 20 marks the anniversary of the death of Juan Carlos Gomez, who was gunned down on FM 969 as he drove home from running an errand.

2018 Cold case

The backstory:

At 8:43 pm on July 20, 2018, deputies responded to a shooting at the entrance to a mobile home park in the 9300 block of FM 969.

Upon arrival, they discovered a Hispanic male with a gunshot wound lying on the ground near his vehicle.

The victim was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 10:13 pm. The victim was positively identified as 32-year-old Juan Carlos Gomez of Mexico.

Juan Carlos Gomez

Gomez had previously departed his residence at approximately 8 p.m. to purchase ice at a local convenience store.

One witness told detectives he saw a silver or light gray sedan chasing Gomez’s truck shortly before he was shot. Another witness described a silver-colored sedan with peeling paint and/or clear coat damage leaving the incident location at a high rate of speed west on FM 969.

Video surveillance photographs of the suspect's vehicle are included below:

TCSO seeks the public's help

What they're saying:

"Please help us bring justice to Juan Gomez’s family. Sometimes a tiny detail that doesn’t seem important can be the key to solving a cold case. We want to hear from you. The Gomez family needs you to share what you know," says Sheriff Sally Hernansdez of the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

What you can do:

Travis County Sheriff’s Office detectives believe someone knows information that may lead to an arrest.

Anyone who saw Gomez that evening or has knowledge of the events that took place leading up to his death is asked to call the Travis County Sheriff's Office Tip-line at 512-854-1444.

Tips may also be sent via email to: MajorCrimesTips@traviscountytx.gov.