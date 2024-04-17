Jugging in Caldwell County: Deputies searching for burglary suspects

article

Deputies are searching for jugging suspects who followed a victim from Austin to Caldwell County.

Investigators say the suspects followed the victim to Caldwell County after they withdrew a large sum of cash from a bank in Austin.

As the man and his passenger went into the Super Mercado on FM 1185 in Dale, the suspects pulled up on either side of his vehicle, broke the windows and searched the vehicle.

Right now, deputies do not have a description of the suspects, but their vehicles are described as a newer model gray/silver Mitsubishi Outlander with black accents and no front plate and a newer model black Volkswagen Atlas with chrome accents, no front plate and paper tags.

No property was stolen in the incident.

If you have any information, contact Sergeant Sean Quinn at 512-359-4517 or sean.quinn@co.caldwell.tx.us.