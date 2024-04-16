2nd pedestrian dies after March deadly hit-and-run near SXSW: APD

Austin police say another victim of a deadly hit-and-run in downtown Austin during SXSW has died.

APD says they are not releasing the victim's name until next of kin is notified.

According to investigators, on March 12, officers tried to stop Tyrone Thompson for a broken headlight.

Thompson's car had also been identified as being tied to "persons having been involved in violent crimes and narcotics," according to an arrest affidavit.

Thompson drove off running red lights and ultimately hitting two people in the crosswalk at Red River and E 7th Street, according to court documents.

26-year-old Cody Shelton died in the crash.

Thompson was initially charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It is currently unknown if additional charges will be filed in the wake of the second death.