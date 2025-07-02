July 4th in Austin: CapMetro suspending fares, offering transportation options
AUSTIN, Texas - Looking to utilize public transportation this July 4th? CapMetro has some options.
Fare suspension, available services
What we know:
CapMetro says it will be suspending fares on most services after 5 p.m. on July 4. This suspension does not include Bikeshare.
CapMetro will be operating on a Sunday-level bus service and Saturday-level Rail service on Friday. There will be no UT Shuttle, Night Owl or Express service.
No operational changes will be made to Pickup service.
The transit store will be closed for the holiday and the customer support GO Line will be open until 5 p.m. at 512-474-1200.
Service will return to its regular weekend schedule on Saturday, July 5.
Bus routes for Auditorium Shores
What we know:
The transit agency is offering several bus routes to ferry Austinites to Auditorium Shores for the festivities:
- Route 1 - North Lamar/South Congress
- Route 3 - Burnet/Menchaca
- Route 7 - Duval/Dove Springs
- Route 10 - South 1st/Red River
- Route 20 - Manor Road/Riverside
- Route 30 - Barton Creek Square
- Rapid Route 801 - North Lamar/South Congress
- Rapid Route 803 - Burnet/South Lamar
After the show, riders heading north of the river will need to walk to Lavaca and 4th streets to catch their bus.
Those heading south can go to one of the following stops:
- Routes 1, 10 and 801 at Congress and Barton Springs
- Routes 7 and 20 at Riverside and Congress
- Routes 3, 30 and 803 at Cesar Chavez and West
Riders should note that the last bus leaves around 10:30 p.m. on July 4th.
Route detours
Dig deeper:
Routes 1, 7, 10, 20, 30 and 801 will be on detour from 8 p.m. to the end of the event:
Route 1 South Congress/Metric Northbound
- Continue on Congress
- Left on Cesar Chavez
- Right on Lavaca to continue regular route
- Riders can board at Stop ID 5868 at Lavaca & 4th
Route 1 South Congress/Metric Southbound
- From Guadalupe
- Left on Cesar Chavez
- Right on Congress to Regular route
- Riders can board at Stop ID 2613 at Guadalupe & 4th
- Riders can board at a Temp Stop at Embassy Suites on Congress & Barton Springs
Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs Northbound
- From Riverside
- Right on Congress
- Left on Cesar Chavez
- Right on Lavaca to continue regular route
- Riders can board at Stop ID 2643 at Lavaca & 4th
Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs Southbound
- From Guadalupe
- Left on Cesar Chavez
- Right on Congress
- Left on Riverside to continue to regular route
- Riders can board at Stop ID 2613 at Guadalupe & 4th and Stop ID 3846 at Riverside & Congress
Route 10 S.1st/Red River Northbound
- From S.1st
- Right on Barton Springs
- Left on Congress
- Left on Cesar Chavez
- Right on Lavaca to continue to regular route
- Riders can board at Stop ID 1565 at S.1st and Copland and Stop ID 2643 at Lavaca and 4th
Route 10 South 1st/Red River Southbound
- From Guadalupe
- Left on Cesar Chavez
- Right on Congress
- Right on Riverside
- Left on Barton Springs
- Left on S.1st to continue to regular route
- Riders can board at at Stop ID 2613 at Guadalupe & 4th and a Temp Stop at Embassy Suites on Congress & Barton Springs
Route 20 Manor Rd/Riverside Northbound
- From Riverside
- Right on Congress
- Left on Cesar Chavez
- Right on Lavaca to continue to regular route
- Riders can board at Stop ID 2643 at Lavaca & 4th
Route 20 Manor Rd/Riverside Southbound
- From Guadalupe
- Left on Cesar Chavez
- Right on Congress
- Left on Riverside to continue to regular route
- Riders can board at Stop ID 2613 at Guadalupe & 4th and Stop ID 3846 at Riverside & Congress
Route 30 Barton Creek/Bull Creek Northbound
- From Barton Springs
- Left on Lamar
- Right on Sandra Muraida Way
- Left on Cesar Chavez
- Left on Lavaca to continue to regular route
- Riders can board at Stop ID 4078 at Barton Springs& Jessie and Stop ID 2643 at Lavaca & 4th
Route 30 Barton Creek/Bull Creek Southbound
- From Guadalupe
- Right on Cesar Chavez
- Right on B. R Reynolds
- Right on Lamar
- Right on Barton Springs to continue to regular route
- Riders can board at Stop ID 2613 at Guadalupe & 4th
Route 801 Rapid Northbound
- Continue on Congress
- Left on Cesar Chavez
- Right on Lavaca to continue to regular route
- Riders can board at Stop ID 5868 at Lavaca & 4th
Route 801 Rapid Southbound
- From Guadalupe
- Left on Cesar Chavez
- Right on Congress to continue to regular route
- Riders can board at Stop ID 5867 at Guadalupe & 4th
- Riders can board at a Temp Stop at Embassy Suites on Congress & Barton Springs
The Source: Information in this report comes from CapMetro