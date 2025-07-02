July 4th in Austin: CapMetro suspending fares, offering transportation options

The Brief CapMetro is offering options to travel around Austin on July 4th Fares will be suspended for most services after 5 p.m. CapMetro will be operating on a Sunday-level bus service, Saturday-level Rail service on Friday



Looking to utilize public transportation this July 4th? CapMetro has some options.

Fare suspension, available services

What we know:

CapMetro says it will be suspending fares on most services after 5 p.m. on July 4. This suspension does not include Bikeshare.

CapMetro will be operating on a Sunday-level bus service and Saturday-level Rail service on Friday. There will be no UT Shuttle, Night Owl or Express service.

No operational changes will be made to Pickup service.

The transit store will be closed for the holiday and the customer support GO Line will be open until 5 p.m. at 512-474-1200.

Service will return to its regular weekend schedule on Saturday, July 5.

Bus routes for Auditorium Shores

What we know:

The transit agency is offering several bus routes to ferry Austinites to Auditorium Shores for the festivities:

Route 1 - North Lamar/South Congress

Route 3 - Burnet/Menchaca

Route 7 - Duval/Dove Springs

Route 10 - South 1st/Red River

Route 20 - Manor Road/Riverside

Route 30 - Barton Creek Square

Rapid Route 801 - North Lamar/South Congress

Rapid Route 803 - Burnet/South Lamar

After the show, riders heading north of the river will need to walk to Lavaca and 4th streets to catch their bus.

Those heading south can go to one of the following stops:

Routes 1, 10 and 801 at Congress and Barton Springs

Routes 7 and 20 at Riverside and Congress

Routes 3, 30 and 803 at Cesar Chavez and West

Riders should note that the last bus leaves around 10:30 p.m. on July 4th.

Route detours

Dig deeper:

Routes 1, 7, 10, 20, 30 and 801 will be on detour from 8 p.m. to the end of the event:

Route 1 South Congress/Metric Northbound

Continue on Congress

Left on Cesar Chavez

Right on Lavaca to continue regular route

Riders can board at Stop ID 5868 at Lavaca & 4th

Route 1 South Congress/Metric Southbound

From Guadalupe

Left on Cesar Chavez

Right on Congress to Regular route

Riders can board at Stop ID 2613 at Guadalupe & 4th

Riders can board at a Temp Stop at Embassy Suites on Congress & Barton Springs

Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs Northbound

From Riverside

Right on Congress

Left on Cesar Chavez

Right on Lavaca to continue regular route

Riders can board at Stop ID 2643 at Lavaca & 4th

Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs Southbound

From Guadalupe

Left on Cesar Chavez

Right on Congress

Left on Riverside to continue to regular route

Riders can board at Stop ID 2613 at Guadalupe & 4th and Stop ID 3846 at Riverside & Congress

Route 10 S.1st/Red River Northbound

From S.1st

Right on Barton Springs

Left on Congress

Left on Cesar Chavez

Right on Lavaca to continue to regular route

Riders can board at Stop ID 1565 at S.1st and Copland and Stop ID 2643 at Lavaca and 4th

Route 10 South 1st/Red River Southbound

From Guadalupe

Left on Cesar Chavez

Right on Congress

Right on Riverside

Left on Barton Springs

Left on S.1st to continue to regular route

Riders can board at at Stop ID 2613 at Guadalupe & 4th and a Temp Stop at Embassy Suites on Congress & Barton Springs

Route 20 Manor Rd/Riverside Northbound

From Riverside

Right on Congress

Left on Cesar Chavez

Right on Lavaca to continue to regular route

Riders can board at Stop ID 2643 at Lavaca & 4th

Route 20 Manor Rd/Riverside Southbound

From Guadalupe

Left on Cesar Chavez

Right on Congress

Left on Riverside to continue to regular route

Riders can board at Stop ID 2613 at Guadalupe & 4th and Stop ID 3846 at Riverside & Congress

Route 30 Barton Creek/Bull Creek Northbound

From Barton Springs

Left on Lamar

Right on Sandra Muraida Way

Left on Cesar Chavez

Left on Lavaca to continue to regular route

Riders can board at Stop ID 4078 at Barton Springs& Jessie and Stop ID 2643 at Lavaca & 4th

Route 30 Barton Creek/Bull Creek Southbound

From Guadalupe

Right on Cesar Chavez

Right on B. R Reynolds

Right on Lamar

Right on Barton Springs to continue to regular route

Riders can board at Stop ID 2613 at Guadalupe & 4th

Route 801 Rapid Northbound

Continue on Congress

Left on Cesar Chavez

Right on Lavaca to continue to regular route

Riders can board at Stop ID 5868 at Lavaca & 4th

Route 801 Rapid Southbound

From Guadalupe

Left on Cesar Chavez

Right on Congress to continue to regular route

Riders can board at Stop ID 5867 at Guadalupe & 4th

Riders can board at a Temp Stop at Embassy Suites on Congress & Barton Springs