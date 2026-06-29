July 4th: CapMetro to waive evening fares

The Brief CapMetro suspending evening fares on July 4th Transit agency will also be operating on a modified holiday schedule Bus routes will be available to help people get to, from the annual city concert, fireworks show



CapMetro will be suspending evening fares on July 4th to help Central Texans celebrate Independence Day.

What they're saying:

Fares will be suspended beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

CapMetro will also be operating a modified holiday schedule, including:

Sunday-level bus service

Saturday-level Rail service

Regular Pickup service

No UT Shuttle, Night Owl or Express service

For those looking to celebrate at Auditorium Shores for Austin's annual Austin Symphony Orchestra July 4 Concert & Fireworks, CapMetro will have several bus routes available:

CapMetro says that after the concert and fireworks show, members of its team will be at the Vic Mathias Auditorium Shores Station, and South 1st and Riverside to help customers get home.

Riders can also use the Transit app to plan their trip home.