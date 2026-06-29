July 4th: CapMetro to waive evening fares
AUSTIN, Texas - CapMetro will be suspending evening fares on July 4th to help Central Texans celebrate Independence Day.
What they're saying:
Fares will be suspended beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.
CapMetro will also be operating a modified holiday schedule, including:
- Sunday-level bus service
- Saturday-level Rail service
- Regular Pickup service
- No UT Shuttle, Night Owl or Express service
For those looking to celebrate at Auditorium Shores for Austin's annual Austin Symphony Orchestra July 4 Concert & Fireworks, CapMetro will have several bus routes available:
- Bus Route 1 North Lamar/South Congress
- Bus Route 3 Burnet/Menchaca
- Bus Route 7 Duval/Dove Springs
- Bus Route 10 South 1st/Red River
- Bus Route 20 Manor Road/Riverside
- Bus Route 30 Barton Creek Square
- Rapid Route 801 North Lamar/South Congress
- Rapid Route 803 Burnet/South Lamar
CapMetro says that after the concert and fireworks show, members of its team will be at the Vic Mathias Auditorium Shores Station, and South 1st and Riverside to help customers get home.
Riders can also use the Transit app to plan their trip home.
The Source: Information in this report comes from CapMetro