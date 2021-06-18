Juneteenth Rhythm and Ribs Festival returns to Round Rock

"The Voice" Inc. and the City of Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department are joining forces again for the annual free Round Rock Juneteenth Rhythm and Ribs Festival. The event will be held at the Lakeview Pavilion in Old Settlers Park located at 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock

The festivities begin on Saturday, June 19 at 5:45 p.m. with an Opening Ceremony featuring Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan and the Round Rock City Council.

This year’s lineup features international DJ sensation JAY SHALÉ/DJ SHALÉ, Grammy Award-Winners Eric Bellinger, and Montell Jordan.

Entertainment Schedule:

5:00 pm BBQ Cook-off Winners announced

5:45 pm Opening Ceremony

6:00 pm Kyle Turner

7:00 pm Jay Shale

8:00 pm Memphis Train

9:30 pm Jay Shale (Music set)

10:00 pm Eric Bellinger

11:00 pm Montell Jordan

There will also be specialty food and retail vendors. The Round Rock Police Department will be hosting family activities for kids along with the U.S. Armed forces.

Admission is FREE and parking is just $5 per car.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the emancipation of slavery in the state of Texas.

Historically, the celebration falls on June 19th and commemorates the day in 1865 that Texans were told by Union troops that the Civil War had ended and that all slaves were now freed.

Though the Emancipation Proclamation became official on January 1, 1863, there was little impact on the lives of Texans until 1865.

Today, Juneteenth celebrates African American freedom while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures.