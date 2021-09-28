Juvenile suspect in Lockhart robbery arrested in Tomball

A suspect in an aggravated robbery in Lockhart has been arrested in Tomball.

The Lockhart Police Department says that they will not be releasing the suspect's name as he is 15 years old.

LPD says that on May 11, the juvenile threatened someone in the 300 block of Frio Street with what appeared to be a firearm in an attempt to take their money. The victim escaped unharmed.

Investigators identified the suspect with the help of social media and the Lockhart community, according to LPD, and ultimately located him in Tomball where he was arrested.

