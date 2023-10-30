Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Jury selection begins, opening statements set for Nov. 1

Just weeks after an attempted escape from custody, Kaitlin Armstrong was back in a Travis County courtroom.

Jury selection began Monday, Oct. 30 in her murder trial. Armstrong is accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson in East Austin on May 11, 2022.

Armstrong fled to Costa Rica and evaded law enforcement for over a month before her capture and arrest in June 2022.

On Monday, 100 potential jurors were brought in to be briefed on a case that has garnered international media attention.

"You need to be able to leave any preconceived notions outside the courtroom," said Judge Brenda Kennedy.

Some jurors dismissed themselves when Judge Kennedy asked if any had preformed opinions about the case that could affect their verdict.

After the judge addressed jurors, both attorneys walked through various legal terms and had the opportunity to question jurors.

The judge said she expects the trial to take a couple of weeks and asked jurors to make themselves available through Nov. 15.

Opening statements are expected to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 1.