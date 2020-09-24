Kalahari Resort in Round Rock holds drive-thru job fair

Angela Adams is one of many people, looking for a job since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Central Texas.

“I was actually employed in the hospitality industry and got laid off and so I'm looking for new opportunities,” said Adams.

She's not alone. Droves of people in the area have lost jobs in the hospitality and service industries, upending the live music capital of the world as we know it.

“That's what Austin and the suburbs are all about. I've been a bartender and I worked at a long time bar that's been around and we are hoping we are able to keep the doors open,” she said.

She and hundreds of people showed up at the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions drive-through job fair in Round Rock. “I have experience in management so I’m hoping to get to be a part of this new exciting adventure,” said Adams.

“We started at 11 am. At 10:30 we had to open the doors, we had a line basically that was falling out into the streets,” said general manager Tim Arnold.

The company adjusted the job fair to accommodate COVID-19 rules. “They are pulling into the parking lot, they are staying in their car, we have screeners that come to the car, have them fill out an application. We have a small screening in the car. Once they finish they proceed on to the department they are interested in,” said Arnold.

The 1.5 million square feet water park and resort opens on Nov. 12 and will need to hire 700 people in all departments. The general manager said it's an honor to be able to help during the ongoing health crisis.

“Central Texas has taken a hit, there are a lot of people looking for work. We are here to provide some opportunity,” said Arnold.

Arnold said feedback has been positive and filled with gratitude. While it may be a while for things to get back to normal, he is hoping he can help get hundreds of Central Texans back to work. “It's a very serious thing for us that we are a part of… basically being a beacon of hope for the community,” he said.

If you missed the job fair, you can apply for a position online.

