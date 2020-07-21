Kalahari Resorts to open America's largest indoor waterpark in Round Rock

America's largest indoor waterpark is coming to Round Rock in November.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is opening its latest resort on Nov. 12 in Round Rock and celebrated with "Kalahari on Safari," a caravan of 22 life-size stone animal sculptures that traveled through Texas to their new home.

(Kalahari Resorts)

The sculptures, which each weigh up to 10,000 pounds and measure up to 10 feet high, traveled 600 miles from Eureka Springs, Ark. through Dallas and Austin to Round Rock. The sculptures will be placed outside the resort's grand entrance to greet guests.

The stone animal sculptures include 12 elephants, seven zebras, a mother and baby rhinoceros, and a cape buffalo. According to Kalahari Resorts, it took 15 months to complete all 22 sculptures, and each sculpture is one-of-a-kind. The sculptures are made of reinforced metal formed to create the animal's shape, then coated and textured in concrete.

National Rock and Sculpture, which created the sculptures for the Round Rock resort, has created original art pieces for the existing Kalahari properties in Wisconsin, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

(Kalahari Resorts)

Kalahari Resorts say the waterpark will have 20 pools and whirlpools, 30 waterslides, and attractions like the FlowRider, a rock-climbing wall, a 23-foot LED projection TV screen, an adult grotto swim-up bar, cabanas, and waterfalls.

The resort will also have 975 guest rooms with single rooms and two- and three-bedroom suites, an 80,000-square-foot adventure park, five restaurants, 10,000 square feet of retail space, and 200,000 square feet of flexible meeting space for conventions and events.

(Kalahari Resorts)

Kalahari Resorts say they estimate they will be hiring 700 employees in 2020, through virtual career expos hosted every Wednesday by Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area (WSRCA). Open positions include lifeguards, managerial staff, culinary staff and information technology work, among others.

(Kalahari Resorts)

For more information on the upcoming water park, click here.