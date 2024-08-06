Harris picks Walz: Texas officials react to Democratic VP choice

Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Harris made the announcement official on social media and the two will appear at a rally in Pennsylvania later today before the two begin a tour of battleground states.

Other names on the shortlist for VP included Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, as well as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Texas elected officials have reacted to the news of Walz joining the Democratic ticket.

Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a long statement criticizing Walz on Tuesday morning, saying a Harris-Walz administration "would be the most radical and dangerous administration in modern history."

Abbot criticized Walz for his border policies, including opposing funding for a border wall and supporting sanctuary cities.

"Tim Walz is in lockstep with Kamala Harris' dangerous open border, anti-energy, soft-on-crime agenda that will hurt Americans and the future of our country," the Governor said in a statement.

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa

Gilberto Hinojosa, the chair of the Texas Democratic Party, celebrated the Walz pick.

"It’s clear that Governor Walz has consistently demonstrated effective leadership throughout his tenure in Minnesota and that his inclusion in the race will bring Vice President Harris back to the White House. His dedication to public education, healthcare, women’s rights and economic equity seamlessly aligns with the core principles of the Democratic Party," he wrote in a statement.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) retweeted an endorsement of Walz by controversial Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

"Birds of a feather," Cruz said.

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) posted a long statement on social media, saying that Harris is "doubling down" on progressive policies by picking Walz.

Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who betting markets listed as a possible running mate for Harris, called Walz a "normal" person that people can relate to.