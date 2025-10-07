Woman searching for her dog for months considering legal action against vet clinic

The Brief Central Texas woman still looking for her dog after months She says the vet clinic where she got her dog microchipped won't tell her if the dog had been surrendered, citing company policy She says the microchip has been transferred to a new owner and the clinic will not tell her who has her dog now



A Central Texas pet owner was searching for her dog and was unsure of what to do. The woman is heartbroken and feels like she has exhausted every resource.

The clinic where Kayla Brooks got the Chihuahua-mix puppy microchipped allegedly would not tell her if the dog had been surrendered, stating it is against their company policy.

What they're saying:

"His name is Puppy," said Brooks. "He's just a little tiny thing, and I found him when he was skin and bones, like really, really sick."

Brooks has been searching for her dog since March.

"He was being watched by a friend of mine, and I was told that he ran away," said Brooks.

Brooks filed a police report with APD, posted flyers, and notified Emancipet, the vet clinic where she had him microchipped.

"I learned from the microchip company that his microchip information had been transferred to someone else, and that there was nothing I could do," said Brooks.

Puppy

Brooks has photos and paperwork, including veterinarian records dating back to 2022, when she first found Puppy, showing that she is the owner.

"They won't tell me anything about where he is or who has him," said Brooks. "Even though I'm the owner of him, had him since he was born, and I have all the proof of that and they just kind of told me I have no rights to my dog anymore."

In the emails shared with FOX 7 Austin, Emancipet responded by informing Brooks that they do not provide any information regarding surrenders or adoption-based services.

"Whoever has him has been notified that there's an owner dispute, and they haven't reached out," said Brooks. "They don't want to speak with me. They just keep saying no, it's their dog."

Brooks is trying to save up enough money to hire legal representation to get advice on where to go from here.

The other side:

FOX 7 Austin contacted Emancipet to get their side of the story.

However, they denied our request for comment.