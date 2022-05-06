Keep Austin Weird Twist 'N Snap Crawfish Boil to be held at Fiesta Gardens

It's crawfish season and an inaugural event in East Austin will feature more than 10,000 pounds of crawfish for guests to enjoy.

The Keep Austin Weird Twist 'N Snap Crawfish Boil will also have food trucks, live music performances, games, an artisan marketplace, themed photo ops, and crawfish-eating contests.

The event will be Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Gates close at 7:30 p.m. Fiesta Gardens is located at 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St.

Haymaker Catering will be making cajun-style crawfish and there will be live music performances from Zack Person, Calder Allen, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, The Waters, and Gumbo Ya Ya.

There are three tiers of tickets available:

General Admission ($14.99) - Access to the full program of festivities with crawfish for purchase on-site

General Admission+ ($39.99) - Includes 3 lbs of crawfish, a beer, and a dedicated line

VIP ($69.99) - Includes 4 lbs of crawfish, 3 drinks, a dedicated line, and exclusive use of the tented VIP lounge

The event is also raising awareness and funds for Good Work Austin, a socially responsible community of local businesses invested in creating good jobs for all workers, ensuring a quality workplace, and supporting and amplifying the voices of like-minded businesses.