Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell confirm 'Good Burger' sequel in the works

"Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, may I take your order?" will once again be repeated by fans after a sequel to the 1997 movie was confirmed by the flick's famous duo.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell confirmed the sequel after an appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show" on Friday.

"Ladies and Gentlemen," Mitchell announced to host Jimmy Fallon and viewers. "Welcome to the Good Burger, home of the Good Burger — part two!"

The studio then erupted in applause as Fallon, Thompson and Mitchell all stood on the stage.

"It's such a blessing, man," Thompson told Fallon. "It's unbelievable."

According to Variety, the movie will premiere on Paramount+ later this year with production set to commence in May.

"I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!" Thompson said in a statement as reported by Thompson. "Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them."

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1817 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Kenan Thompson and actor Kel Mitchell during an interview on Friday, March 17, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

In the movie, Mitchell and Thompson serve as co-workers at the fictitious Good Burger restaurant getting involved in various hijinks. The movie stemmed from the comedy sketch of the same name on Nickelodeon's "All That."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.