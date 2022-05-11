Kendra Scott, Chipotle holding birthday fundraising events for 5-year-old battling rare disease

FOX 7 introduced viewers to a five-year-old named Simon with a gift for shooting hoops.

Simon is battling Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare and fatal disease similar to Alzheimer and Dementia, but in children. There is no cure for the disease yet, but the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation is working to change that.

Simon's family is working with the Foundation to help raise money for critical research that could help Simon and other children with Sanfilippo Syndrome.

Sunday, May 15 is Simon's 6th Birthday. To celebrate, two special events benefiting the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation are being held.

From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, 20% of any purchase made at the Kendra Scott Flagship Store at 1701 South Congress Avenue will be given to the Foundation. Those wanting to give back can also shop online at KendraScott.com from May 15-16 with promo code GIVEBACK-BZPKQ.

On Wednesday, May 18 from 4-8 p.m. the Chipotle location at 1920 E Riverside Drive will be donating 33% of all sales to the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation. Customers are asked to show the flyer below when ordering in the restaurant, or to use code ZL8LJDT when ordering online.

To donate to Simon's GoFundMe, click here.