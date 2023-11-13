Kevin Turen, producer of 'Euphoria' and 'The Idol,' dies at 44, reports say

article

Kevin Turen, the producer of HBO’s "Euphoria" and "The Idol," has died at 44.

Turen died over the weekend, and his cause of death is unknown at this time, Deadline reported.

He first produced Larry Clark’s "Wassup Rockers" and later worked with actor and filmmaker Sam Levinson to produce the film "Malcolm and Marie," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Turen also worked with filmmaker Ti West, producing the critically acclaimed films "X" and "Pearl," and the third upcoming film "MaXXXine."

Some of Turen’s other notable producer credits include the feature film "Pieces of a Woman," the drama "Waves," the Netflix action drama "The Last Days of American Crime," and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."

News of Turen’s passing comes a few months after "Euphoria" actor Angus Cloud died of an accidental drug overdose.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a third season of "Euphoria," with Turen executive producing, is expected to begin production in December following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The New York native studied cinema at Columbia University before moving to Los Angeles.

Turen is survived by his wife, Evelina, and his two sons, Jack and James.

