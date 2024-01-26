Kia recalls over 100K Sportage, Carnival models for possible roof hazard

article

Kia has recalled over 100,000 of its minivans and SUVs because of a potential safety hazard with the vehicles’ roofs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall includes certain 2023-2024 Kia Sportage and 2022-2024 Kia Carnival vehicles.

Federal regulators said the roof molding could possibly loosen and detach.

Aerial view of the roof of a Kia Carnival minivan. (Kia)

"A detached roof molding can create a road hazard for other vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash," according to the NHTSA.

Consumers who own a vehicle that is part of this recall can go to a Kia dealership and have the car inspected and get the necessary repairs for free.

Still image of a Kia Sportage SUV. (Kia)

Notification letters will be sent out to owners of vehicles involved in this recall by March 15.

Owners that may have questions can contact Kia at 1-800-333-4542 and let them know the call is pertaining to the SC292 recall.

Consumers can also contact the NHTSA safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov .

This story was reported from Los Angeles.