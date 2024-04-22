Watch: Rapper Kid Cudi breaks foot after jumping off Coachella stage

Rapper Kid Cudi learned the hard way about being careful while performing after he jumped off the stage at Coachella and broke his foot, sending him to the hospital.

"This is what happens when a 40-year-old man prances around on stage like he's 26," the rapper said in a video posted on social media.

The mishap unfolded Sunday at the popular music festival in Southern California.

"Never broken a bone before, so this is all a bit crazy," he also wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man," he said. "I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big."

Festival-goer Chris Gudino was the one who captured video of the moment, showing Kid Cudi jumping from the stage, falling, and hopping on one leg as he was helped from the area.

Thousands of fans flocked to the Southern California desert town of Indio this year for the Coachella Valley Music Festival. Headline acts for the 2024 edition of the annual bash included Lana Del Rey; Tyler, The Creator; and Doja Cat.

Famous faces spotted in the crowd at the Empire Polo Club included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Justin Bieber, along with Ice Spice and Sabrina Carpenter, who were also performing.

General admission ticket prices were in the $500-$600 range for one weekend, and many concertgoers put up tents to sleep in overnight.

Storyful and the Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

