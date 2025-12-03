Giving kids lottery tickets could lead to gambling addiction, Texas commission warns

article

Texas Lottery warns against giving lottery tickets to children, citing future addiction risks. Research shows early gambling exposure, often through scratch-offs, increases problem gambling later. A 24/7 confidential helpline (800-522-4700) is available for anyone needing support.



The Texas Lottery Commission is warning about the dangers of giving tickets to children as gifts.

Giving such gifts has a chance of leading to gambling addictions later in life, the commission says.

Lottery and addiction risk

The Texas commission released the warning as part of the 2025 Gift Responsibly Campaign, aiming to prevent children from receiving tickets as gifts during the holiday season.

Research shows that gambling as a child can lead to addiction later in life, the release says. This often happens due to scratch-offs and other tickets given by adults who are unaware of the risks.

'Addressing problem gambling'

What they're saying:

"The Texas Lottery is committed to promoting responsible gambling and addressing problem gambling," said Courtney Arbour, executive director of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), which oversees the Texas Lottery. "That’s why we continue to raise awareness about these risks and have taken steps to ensure lottery purchases and prize claims are restricted to adults."

"Youth gambling is a growing risk that too often goes overlooked. The Gift Responsibly Campaign plays a vital role in helping families and communities understand the importance of keeping lottery products out of kids’ hands," said Derek Longmeier, President of NCPG’s Board of Directors. "We’re grateful to the Texas Lottery for joining this effort and working to expand education and awareness to protect young people from gambling-related harm."

National Problem Gambling Helpline

What you can do:

The National Problem Gambling Helpline at 800-522-4700 is available 24/7 and is fully confidential. This gambling hotline connects callers to local health and government organizations that can assist with their gambling addiction.

If you or anyone you know struggles with problem gambling, you are urged to reach out to the helpline.