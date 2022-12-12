Killeen police arrest suspect in deadly hit and run

Killeen police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run on December 4 that killed 39-year-old Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright.

Investigators say the suspect voluntarily came to the police department to speak with detectives.

After the case was reviewed, they issued a warrant for 35-year-old Chakria Dominique Lee on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On December 9, with the assistance of the US Marshals Office, Lee was taken into custody.

Bond has been set a $1 million and Lee is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.