Killeen fire captain killed in crash; man charged with intoxication manslaughter

A Killeen fire captain was killed in a crash on Mother's Day, just shortly after welcoming his fifth child into the world.

"It was 100% devastating," said Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski. "It was pure disbelief without a doubt."

Captain Marvin Taylor killed in crash

Marvin Taylor

What we know:

Captain Marvin Taylor III has worked with the Killeen Fire Department since 2014. He was leaving the hospital after delivering his fifth child when he was hit and killed in a car crash on Mother's Day.

An Austin Police officer witnessed the two-vehicle collision on Sunday at 1:05 a.m. in North Austin. The officer was next to Taylor at a stoplight at the intersection of East Koeing Lane and Airport Boulevard.

He reported seeing a black Dodge SUV rear-end, the blue Toyota Sienna that Taylor was driving. The force of the impact threw Taylor's van 150 feet, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taylor was leaving the hospital and on the way to pick up his other children to meet their new baby brother when he was killed on Mother's Day.

What they're saying:

"This is a tremendous loss," said Kubinski. "We have continued the grieving process as an entire department. I don't believe that there's a single person on this department that Marvin did not interact with over his 10 years here."

"Marvin, it was very important to him to be the sole provider for his family of five boys so that his wife Samantha was able to raise their kids and take care of all the needs," added Kubinski.

Taylor is described as a positive person who always finds a solution to any problem and has a larger-than-life personality.

"I remember one of his first weeks here," said Kubinski. "He came in my office and said, 'I know that this wasn't a selected assignment, but I do know that I'm going to do the best job that I can do. I'm gonna make you proud of the work that I am going to do.'"

Man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter

Rodney Bremby, 34

What we know:

34-year-old Rodney Bremby was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

According to court documents, the black Dodge Durango had electronic data storage, which allowed investigators to see how fast Bremby was going.

The speed limit on Koeing Lane is 45 MPH. The sensory diagnostic module showed Bremby was traveling 103 MPH upon impact.

Bremby bonded out of the Travis County Jail on Wednesday with a scheduled court date for July 2.

The incident is being investigated as Austin's 28th fatal crash of 2025, resulting in 32 deaths.

What you can do:

Chief Kubinski said the community has shown overwhelming love and support for the family.

"We want to make sure that we set up the family for success for the long run and not just the short term," said Kubinski. "Anybody is welcome to drop off any donations, and we will ensure that they are delivered directly to the family without any issue."

Anyone who wants to donate to the Taylor family may drop off donations at the Killeen Fire Department or donate online.