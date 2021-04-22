Killeen ISD elementary school evacuated due to fire set by student

A Killeen ISD elementary school was evacuated Thursday morning after a student set a fire in a campus bathroom.

Killeen ISD says that around 9:40 a.m., smoke alarms went off on the second floor of Maude Moore Wood Elementary School, leading to an immediate evacuation of the campus. Fire crews arrived on the scene and located a small fire in the upstairs bathroom and put it out.

An investigation by the KISD police and the fire department determined that the fire was intentionally set. Killeen ISD says that a 10-year-old student later confessed to bringing matches to school and setting the toilet paper dispenser on fire.

The student will be charged with arson and will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct, which can include Alternative Education Placement. Furthermore, Killeen ISD says it will seek restitution for the damages to the campus.

Due to the heavy smoke smell in the building, the district says it made the decision to utilize the new Killeen Elementary school for the remainder of the day. KISD Transportation mobilized 20 buses to relocate the students and staff to allow Maude Moore Wood to be aired out and properly cleaned.

Killeen Elementary, set to open in the fall of 2021, opened its doors early for the staff and students of Maude Moore Wood to be able to utilize the space and the district says that many of the students currently attending Maude Moore Wood Elementary will be attending Killeen Elementary in the fall and were excited to see the new building.

Maude Moore Wood will reopen tomorrow to students for Remote Learning Day.