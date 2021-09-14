Killeen middle school students in custody after gun found on campus

Two Killeen middle school students are in a juvenile detention center after they were taken into custody for having a weapon on campus.

The incident happened at Live Oak Ridge Middle School this morning,

In a letter to parents, Live Oak Ridge Principal Wanda Stidom says that the Killeen Independent School District police and campus administration quickly confiscated a handgun and that no students or staff were hurt.

The students will be charged through the Killeen ISD Police Department and Stidom says the students "will face all appropriate legal and school disciplinary consequences as a result of this incident."

The full letter to parents is below:

Parents,

This is Wanda Stidom, Principal of Live Oak Ridge Middle School, with an important message regarding a serious incident that occurred on our campus this morning.

Two students were taken into custody and transported to the juvenile detention center for having a weapon on our campus. KISD Police and the campus administration team worked to quickly confiscate the handgun. All students and staff are safe.

These students will be charged through the Killeen ISD Police Department and will face all appropriate legal and school disciplinary consequences as a result of this incident.

We take any threat to school safety seriously. Please be absolutely assured that we work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students and staff, and we always deal aggressively with any such report.

The safety of everyone on campus is always our highest priority, and weapons will never be permitted on KISD property.

Wanda Stidom

Principal of Live Oak Ridge Middle School

