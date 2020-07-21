Killeen police arrests suspect for terroristic threat

article

The Killeen Police Department says it has arrested a suspect for a terroristic threat. 36-year-old Sharon Yvonne Spriggs was arrested in Florida after she was charged in connection to an incident that happened on July 1.

The Killeen Police Department says that officers were working a crime scene on July 1 in the 4800 block of Rancier Avenue when several people arrived to observe and began to heckle the officers. Officials say that one individual in the crowd was making threatening comments in public towards the Killeen Police Department, police officers, and their families.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Video of the scene was posted on Facebook and officials say the video showed the suspect threatening a nearby officer by threatening to commit arson against the officer and his patrol unit.

KPD detectives identified the suspect as Spriggs and on July 17, the Bell County District Attorney's Office charged Spriggs with terroristic threat to a peace officer.

The U.S. Marshals Service - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force began operations into Spriggs on July 20 and found out that Spriggs was in Florida.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The U.S. Marshals Service - Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force was asked to assist and at around 6:30 p.m on July 20, Spriggs was located and arrested without incident in Delray Beach, Florida.

Spriggs is currently in the Palm Beach County Jail awaiting extradition.