Killeen ISD announces plan for upcoming school year

The Killeen Independent School District has announced its plan for students returning to school on August 17.

The district will be holding both traditional in-person classroom learning and a custom virtual online platform to accommodate families who are not comfortable sending their children back to school due to COVID-19.

"Our plan provides the greatest flexibility to adapt to our very fluid environment, through designed vehicles for instructional continuity, that can best navigate unforeseen circumstances as they arise," KISD wrote in a press release.

Families are asked to request their preferred learning platform with the district by Monday, July 27.

For those looking to have their children return to traditional in-person learning, KISD says they plan to increase custodial efforts. Schools will use hospital-grade disinfectant and encourage frequent hand washing and daily self-screening.

KISD will mitigate COVID-19 spread through:

Allow face coverings beyond the expiration of any lawful directives

Encourage social distancing on campus and during extracurricular activities

Limit large gatherings, close playground equipment use, and cancel field trips

Keep campuses closed to external visitors and require appointments

Provide school supplies to reduce communal use

Serve breakfast and lunch in the cafeterias, not in classrooms

Disinfect buses following each run

Train KISD employees and student on COVID-19 virus spread mitigation

For those parents looking to have their children learn virtually from home, students' attendance, assignments, assessments, and grades will be required. The district says virtual learners will engage in live online and recorded lessons from their teachers during normal class times correlated to a normal school schedule.

KISD will support virtual learning through:

Employee professional development Aug. 4-14 addressing multiple platforms and technology integration

Grab & Go meal distribution with required documentation

Students in need may receive technology, connectivity, and hotline support

The district also says that families may transition between the virtual and in-person learning platforms as they deem appropriate through their specific campus.

Information, including a COVID-19 Safety Plan will be available on our website as required by the Texas Education Agency.

