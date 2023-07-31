Killeen police investigating fatal shooting; person of interest identified

The Killeen Police Department is investigating its eighth murder of 2023 after a man was shot and killed Sunday evening.

KPD officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3300 block of E. Rancier just before 9 p.m. July 30. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported him to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, but he was pronounced dead just after 9:45 p.m.

His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin and KPD says its robbery-homicide detectives have identified a person of interest.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or online. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.