Woman shot in the head in Harker Heights

A woman is dead after she was shot in the head Sunday afternoon in Harker Heights.

The Harker Heights Police Department says officers responded to a shooting just before 3 p.m. July 30 to the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was airlifted to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation by HHPD's criminal investigations division.

So far, investigators say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.