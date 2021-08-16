Killeen police investigating fatal hit-and-run

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that ended in a woman's death Sunday morning.

KPD says that just before 12:30 a.m. August 15, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The investigation has revealed that the pedestrian, later identified as 37-year-old Yolanda Monique Butler, was walking west in the center turn lane when a vehicle traveling west in the inside lane struck her.

KPD says the driver failed to stop and render aid and continued to travel west. Butler succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene just before 4 a.m.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this crash, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.

