Killeen police to increase traffic enforcement through end of 2020

The Killeen Police Department says it will be increasing traffic enforcement through the end of the fiscal year in an effort to promote traffic safety.

KPD says the increased traffic enforcement has been made possible through a comprehensive Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant.

The STEP program will allow officers to patrol key areas identified as having a higher volume of serious injury and fatality crashes, and to enforce traffic laws, says KPD. Officers working the STEP program will be able to identify, investigate, and apprehend intoxicated/impaired drivers in the same key areas, all of which will contribute to a reduction in serious injury and fatality crashes.

Killeen police are reminding drivers to be aware of and abide by posted speed limits, wear your seat belts, leave early, plan your routes, and drive safely and courteously.

The two areas specifically being addressed based on state data for serious injury and fatality crashes are:

Interstate Highway 14 (including service roads) from State Highway 195 east to Rosewood Drive, 4.3 miles

State Highway 195 from FM 3470 (Stan Schlueter Loop) south to Chaparral Road, 3.98 miles

In addition, resources are being committed to specific dates throughout the year. The first of these key dates will start on Friday, December 18, 2020, and last until New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1, 2021.

