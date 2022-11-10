21-year-old killed in Killeen, police investigating

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Killeen earlier this week.

The Killeen Police Department says that officers responded to a call Nov. 9 around 9:45 p.m. about a shooting victim in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as Abkhir Abdel Neville, suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and started life-saving measures before he was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Neville later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 11:30 p.m.

KPD says this is an active investigation and no arrests have been made.

This is the 17th murder this year in the city of Killeen.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.