Kirk Watson, former Texas State Senator, to run for Austin mayor

Former Democratic Texas State Senator Kirk Watson has announced he is running for Austin mayor. Watson was previously Mayor of Austin from 1997-2001.

He was elected to the Texas Senate of District 14 in 2006 and he resigned in 2020.

In his announcement on Twitter, Watson said, "Austin is special, but we're facing a lot of challenges ahead. By working together, we can create transformational change that doesn't leave anyone behind."

Watson joins another big name in the race, Texas State Representative Celia Israel, who declared her candidacy in January 2022.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler is in his final term due to term limits.

An election for the new mayor will be held on November 8.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter