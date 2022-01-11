Texas State Representative Celia Israel running for Mayor of Austin

Texas State Representative Celia Israel is officially running to become the next mayor of Austin. The Democrat made the announcement at an event with her supporters.

In September 2021, Rep. Israel said she would not seek re-election and that she was forming an exploratory committee.

Elected to the Texas State House in 2014 to represent House District 50, Rep. Israel is a member of the Legislative Study Group, the Women's Health Caucus, the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, and is a founding member of the Texas House LGBTQ Caucus.

During her time in the legislature, Rep. Israel has championed legislation protecting voting rights, investing in transportation infrastructure and improving safety, and supporting LGBTQ youth. She's served on numerous boards and committees focused on multimodal transportation, food scarcity, and empowering the next generation of female leaders. She served the city on the Environmental Board, the Police Monitor Board, the 2011 Bond Advisory Commission, and the Robert Mueller Advisory Commission in Austin.

In her first term in the legislature, Rep. Israel was named Freshman of the Year by the Legislative Study Group, a Champion of Equality by Equality Texas, and a Progressive Champion by Progress Texas. In 2018, Rep. Israel was inducted into the Austin Women's Hall of Fame.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler is in his final term due to term limits. An election for the new mayor will be held on November 8.

