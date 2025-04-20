Kitten season: Fosters, donations needed for area shelters

Austin-area and Central Texas animal shelters are gearing up for an influx of kittens over the next few months and looking for fosters and donations.

What is "kitten season"?

What we know:

"Kitten season", also known as the feline breeding season, happens every year from around March through at least October.

During that season, area animal shelters start to see an influx of kittens from neonatal "bottle babies" all the way through two months old needing care and help.

What can I do to help?

What you can do:

Area shelters are looking for fosters to help care for the kittens and avoid capacity issues, as well as asking for monetary and item donations.

Austin Animal Center

The Austin Animal Center is seeking fosters and item donations from their Amazon wishlist. They're especially looking for formula, bottles, litter, food and other items. For more information on fostering at AAC, click here.

You can also donate funds here or even purchase AAC apparel to help benefit the animals in the shelter's care.

Austin Humane Society

The Austin Humane Society offers three Kitten Season sponsorship levels to help pay for much-needed supplies.

Those wanting to help can also purchase items from AHS's Amazon wishlist or even adopt a kitten to help make space.

Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Pets Alive! is working to raise $15,000 in donations, which they say will be enough to save a month's worth of bottle-baby kittens. Those interested can donate here or purchase from APA!'s wishlist. They are also looking for fosters and volunteers to help with neonatal kittens and puppies.

APA! will also be hosting its annual Kitten Shower on May 10th at its Tarrytown nursery location. For a small entrance fee, attendees can have a tour of the nursery and participate in a silent auction and enjoy other kitten-related activities.

San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter says if you can't foster, you can donate through Mutt Strutt San Marcos or purchase items from our Amazon Wishlist.

SMRAS has earmarked specific items needed during kitten season:

Kitten Milk Replacer (and lots of it!)

Puppy Milk Replacer

Miracle Nipples (mini nipples are the perfect size!)

Heating pads

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is also seeking kitten fosters and has a LinkTree of resources and a questionnaire for those who want to help.

WCRAS is also seeking donations from their wishlist, including kitten formula, miracle nipples and baby food, and monetary donations through its Kitten Care Fund.

What do I do if I find kittens outside?

What you can do:

SMRAS has tips on what to do if you find kittens outside:

If the kittens look clean and bright-eyed, leave the kittens alone. Mom is feeding them regularly, and they're not in danger.

You may not see mom, but she sees you, and she is probably waiting for you to leave.

To help determine if mom is still around, leave a ring of flour around the kittens and check in a few hours for mom's footprints in the flour.

If mom is still around, make sure she has access to shelter, food, and water, then contact a trap/neuter/return (TNR) group to spay/neuter mom and kittens when they're ready.

If the kittens look dirty or sick or are meowing loudly, mom may be injured or dead. Come back after a few hours. If the kittens look the same and are in the same spot, they may need your help.

If the kittens do need help, here's what you can do:

Determine how old they are: the age of the kitten will determine what you'll need to help them.

Keep them fed: Grab some kitten milk replacer and bottles from a feed store if the kittens are under five weeks old. If the kittens are older, stop at your local grocery or pet store for wet kitten food.

Keep them warm: Kittens under five weeks old (weighing less than a pound) need a heating pad. Turn it on low.

Keep them clean: Carefully wash the kitten using dish soap and then take care to dry them off afterward.

Seek medical attention if the kitten’s eyes are crusty or closed, it’s not eating, or it appears injured.

When the kittens are about six to eight weeks old, or at least one to two pounds, SMRAS recommends reaching out to your local low-cost vet clinic to get them spayed or neutered, then try and adopt them out if they're friendly.