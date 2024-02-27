Knoxville police recruit dies after collapsing during routine training

article

A police recruit in Knoxville, Tennessee, died after collapsing during a routine physical training session about a week before he was set to be officially sworn in as an officer, authorities said Sunday.

Wisbens Antoine, 32, collapsed Friday afternoon at the end of a mile and a half run for reasons that remain unknown, the Knoxville Police Department said.

When Antoine collapsed, the department’s training staff immediately began CPR and other life-saving care, including with an on-hand AED device, before Antoine was rushed to the UT Medical Center.

Late Friday night, Antoine remained in the hospital’s ICU in critical, life-threatening condition.

NYPD TRANSIT OFFICERS AND STRAPHANGER SAVE MAN WHO FELL ONTO SUBWAY TRACKS

Officials said Antoine’s condition began to deteriorate late Saturday into Sunday morning.

"While surrounded by his family and loved ones, Antoine passed away peacefully at around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning," the department said.

Antoine, a member of the 2023-B Basic Recruit Class, joined the Knoxville Police Department last year as a public safety recruit and started the basic recruit academy on Sept. 25.

MIGRANT CHARGED IN DEPUTY'S DEATH FILES CIVIL RIGHTS LAWSUIT, CITES ‘DISABILITY’ OF NOT KNOWING ENGLISH

He was set to be officially sworn in as a Knoxville Police Department officer alongside his 18 classmates on March 4.

Antoine is survived by his wife and two children.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details about the circumstances leading up to Antoine’s collapse were immediately provided.

Read more of this story from FOX News.