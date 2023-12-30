Kwanzaa 2023: George Washington Carver Museum hosts annual celebration

"It’s a time to come together as a family, honor tradition and honor our community," said Kwanzaa celebration host Darren Hyson.

The beat of drums fills the room at the George Washington Carver Museum in Austin for the annual Kwanzaa Celebration.

"It goes on every year," Hyson said. "I have been the emcee for probably five years at least, and it is a community event."

Community members united on Saturday afternoon for the holiday that starts on Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 1.

"Kwanzaa is an African American holiday that is based in the African tradition of the First Fruits festival," Hyson said. "It's designed to strengthen the family, strengthen the community, honor the ancestors, and recognize principles."

"First Fruits is the reason for it, but the principles itself: it's like a highway. They are building tools to help our community to really focus," said Kwanzaa Celebration attendee Eartha Colson. "If we focus on those principles, I know that we could build ourselves into a better tomorrow."

Eartha Colson was one of many returning performers at the event. This year she read a poem from her book.

"'Fragments of a Dream: My New Horizon,' and within that book I compiled some poems that I have been sharing around the City of Austin for the last few years," Colson said. "Also I just recently wrote on about Kwanzaa."

The festivities also included music, storytelling, dancing and a candle lighting ceremony.

"He called over one of the young children to light the candles for today, but they not only lit the one for today. Since we are only doing it one day, he just lit all seven," Colson said.

The lighting ceremony and traditional clothing are a staple for the holiday.

"The attire is basically paying respect to our traditions and cultures that go all the way back to Africa," Hyson said.

Hyson says it also provides the opportunity for the other races to connect, learn and celebrate African culture.

"It has been very positive, very loving, very welcoming of all races actually, which is great to see," Hyson said. "Many races want to come and learn about the African American holiday of Kwanzaa."

Those in attendance were able to partake in traditional African food before leaving the museum.

"It was a great positive community event, and we all know that we need as much positivity as possible in these days," Hyson said.