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Texas flooding: Kerr County begins recovery efforts

By
FOX 7 Austin
Texas
Published July 17, 2026 5:25 PM CDT
Published July 17, 2026 5:25 PM CDT
Texas floods: Kerr County begins cleanup
Texas floods: Kerr County begins cleanup

Texas floods: Kerr County begins cleanup

Recovery efforts are ongoing in Kerr County. The county received 20 inches of rain over the past few days, which led to lots of flooding.

The Brief

    • The Texas Hill Country is experiencing historic flooding this week. Gov. Abbott said two people have died.
    • In Kerr County, recovery efforts are ongoing. The county received 20 inches of rain this week.
    • Officials say there are no reports of missing people in Kerr County, and the alerts and sirens went off as they were supposed to.

KERR COUNTY, Texas - Recovery efforts are ongoing in Kerr County. 

The county received 20 inches of rain over the past few days, which led to lots of flooding.

What they're saying:

Paul Hawkins, a longtime Kerrville resident, picked up debris along the Guadalupe River Friday afternoon.

"We just kept having flood, after flood, after flood. Then, flood wave, after wave. It kept getting higher and higher, and it actually got up a little higher than it did on the Fourth of July last year," he said.

He says a white cross that was knocked over was supposed to honor the victims of last year's flood.

Texas floods: Llano River floodwaters help fill Lake Travis
Texas floods: Llano River floodwaters help fill Lake Travis

Texas floods: Llano River floodwaters help fill Lake Travis

In Llano, a rising river brings back memories of last year’s deadly flooding. That same water is now making its way toward Lake Travis, which is on track to fill for the first time in seven years.

"We just had it all looking really nice and stuff, and people were starting to bring their children back, so they could play here, and it was really nice again, and so just buckle up, get back to work, and get it straightened out here just as fast as we can," Hawkins said.

After the devastation last year, Hawkins reflected on how the community feels.

"It's a bad blow, and it's really depressing. Even though we needed this rain to fill up our reservoirs and fill up our aquifers because they were way, way low, and this will get that done, but here in Hill Country it's a land of extremes, you either get too much or you don't get enough, and that's just the way it is," he said.

Dig deeper:

Multiple roads are still closed in Kerr County. Officials say at least six bridges have major damage, but they have to wait for water to fully recede to further assess.

Chunks of the road are washed away on Town Creek Road, and other parts are covered with rock and sediment.

On Third Street, part of the sidewalk is washed up, the guardrail is damaged, and tree limbs and debris are clogged on the sides of the bridge.

Kerr County officials say they were much better prepared for this flood than they were last year.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said they had to do multiple water rescues this week, and there were 232 calls for service on Thursday, July 16. 

Officials set up an incident command center before the weather hit.

Statewide, there are two deaths from this flood event. One of the victims was identified as John Steward. 

FOX 7 Austin confirmed Steward graduated from Westlake High School in 1979. He also played football, ran track and sang with the Madrigals.

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Texas flooding: What we know about 2 people killed in Hill Country
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Texas flooding: What we know about 2 people killed in Hill Country

At least two people have been killed in this week’s flooding in the Texas Hill Country, just a little more than a year after a similar event killed more than 100 people in the region.

Officials say there are no reports of missing people in Kerr County.

"Much different than the loss of life that happened between this one and the last one, that goes back to, we weren't caught off guard by something nobody expected," State Rep. Wes Virdell (R-Kerrville), said during a press conference.

Alerts and sirens went off as they were supposed to.

"The flood warning system, something that is very important to everyone here. The good news is it worked, and it worked the way it was designed to work," Tom Jones, Precinct 1 Commissioner for Kerr County, said.

The county says 17 people were in a shelter Friday morning that was cleared by the afternoon.

Texas flooding: How to help

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Texas Flooding: How to help the flood victims
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Texas Flooding: How to help the flood victims

Several Texas organizations have opened donation channels to support flood recovery efforts and pet rescue operations after severe flooding in the Texas Hill Country.

What you can do:

If you want to volunteer for recovery efforts, click here.

If you want to donate to help out, click here.

The Source: Information from interviews conducted by FOX 7 Austin's Angela Shen

TexasWeather