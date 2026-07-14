CBP arrests man wanted for child sexual assault at Brownsville Port of Entry

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The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a 20-year-old man at the Brownsville Port of Entry on an outstanding warrant. Bryan Eduardo Alcala was wanted by Harlingen police on a charge of sexual assault of a child, according to CBP. After confirming his identity through federal law enforcement databases, CBP turned him over to the Harlingen Police Department.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge arrested a citizen wanted on an outstanding warrant alleging sexual assault of a child.

CBP officers arrest wanted man

What we know:

According to CBP officials, 20-year-old Bryan Eduardo Alcala was referred for a second inspection on Monday after arriving at the Brownsville Port of Entry. During the inspections, officers used biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases to confirm his identity and determine he was wanted by the Harlingen Police Department for a warrant charging him with sexual assault of a child.

CBP officers took Alcala into custody and turned him over to the Harlingen Police Department, the agency said.

"Our CBP officers perform their duties with strict vigilance, and their attention to detail led to the apprehension of a man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of child," said Brownsville Port Director Tater Ortiz said in a statement.

Warrant discovered through federal law enforcement databases

Big picture view:

The warrant was identified through the National Crime Information Center, a nationwide law enforcement database that provides information on outstanding warrants and other criminal justice records.

CBP routinely checks travelers against federal law enforcement databases at ports of entry, and officers regularly arrest people sought on outstanding warrants before transferring them to the appropriate law enforcement agency.