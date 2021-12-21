ATX Specialty Foods coming to Hays Commerce Center in Kyle

Kyle Economic Development recently announced the addition of ATX Specialty Foods to the Hays Commerce Center.

ATX Specialty Foods is a contract producer of high-quality dips and sauces for a variety of brands and restaurants like Hopdoddy, Pluckers, Tarka and Julio's sauces that are sold in store. It will be the anchor tenant of a 73,000-square-foot building in Kyle, Texas.

The production facility will be custom-built and take up 53,000 square feet of the building. The remaining 20,000 square feet will be leased out to other commercial tenants.

"We partner with great restaurants and food companies to offer them our broad range of product and packaging capabilities for their specialty sauces and dips while maintaining their brand’s same authenticity and consistency," said John Anderson, CEO and founder of ATX Specialty Foods. "Moving our operation to Kyle just felt right, the location along the I-35 Corridor worked for team members and partners alike and the whole process moved quickly from the start."

The new facility is projected to be completed in summer 2022, and will offer larger production run capabilities for specialty items, food service production, packaging options and product development opportunities. Anderson said ATX Specialty Foods currently has 44 employees, but will soon be looking to expand.

The new home of ATX Specialty Foods, the Hays Commerce Center is 100 acres of parceled land right off Interstate 32 on the northwest corner of the City of Kyle. The area is flexible to meet a wide-range of real estate needs– including commercial space for lease, purchasable land, and full built-to-suit purchase options.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Nitro Swimming coming to Kyle, slated to open late 2022

Sunfield Elementary recommended as name for new Hays CISD school

City of Dripping Springs extends development moratorium for 90 days

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter